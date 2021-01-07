Lenovo may have just revealed the ultimate WFH PC

Lenovo has unveiled a new twist on the all-in-one PC at CES 2021 with the introduction of its new Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop.

Unlike traditional desktops that require a separate monitor, all-in-one PCs take up less desk space and allow employees working from home to make the most of their home offices. However, one of the disadvantages of these setups is the fact that users can't change the orientation of their screen when editing long documents or writing code.

Thankfully Lenovo has an answer to this problem as its new Yoga AIO 7 desktop features a rotatable hinge that allows users to swivel the device's slim-framed display from a horizontal to vertical position with just the push of a finger.

Yoga AIO 7

Lenovo's new Yoga AIO 7 desktop PC can be outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor and paired with a Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU to handle a variety of different workloads including content creation and gaming.

The company has also bundled a matching gray wireless keyboard and mouse with the device and a detachable top-placed 5MP webcam can be used for video conferencing. The Yoga AIO 7 can even be used to charge a laptop and transfer files with just one cable.

As all-in-one PCs are designed to save space, Lenovo has also included integrated wireless casting hardware so that users can activate the device's display remotely from a tablet or smartphone without having to turn on the PC. In a future update, the company will also allow users to display shows directly on the screen transforming it into a 4K smart TV.

The Yoga AIO 7 has been designed with productivity in mind and for this reason, its built-in mics can be used to speak to Alexa to set reminders, control your smart home and play music without losing focus from the task at hand.

Users in China can pick up the Yoga AIO 7 now though the device is known as the Yoga 27 in the country and it will be available in select markets next month beginning at $1,599 (£1,169).