Lenovo Legion gaming phone might be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus

Lenovo is expected to return to the smartphone game after a long sabbatical. If the suggested specifications are anything to go by, the Legion gaming phone will be one to look out for.

A Lenovo phone with model number “L79031” was spotted on the official AnTuTu handle on Weibo, which gave out several specifications and score. For starters, the device secured an overall score of 6,48,871. It’s not often that we get to see a Lenovo smartphone, and even rarer to spot a high-end one. This leads us to believe that we are indeed looking at the upcoming Legion gaming phone.

(Image credit: AnTuTu)

The device is also said to come with a new and unannounced chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 865 Plus . The Snapdragon 865 Plus is expected to be a higher clocked version of the vanilla Snapdragon 865. The chipset is said to come with one prime core clocking at 3.09GHz, three gold cores at 2.42GHz, and four silver cores clocking at 1.8GHz. It is coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. In the CPU and GPU benchmarks, the device scored 1,87,401 and 2,46,980 respectively.

The listing also confirmed the 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage configurations. If this holds true, the device will be one of the first to come out with whopping 16GB of RAM. We also expect the company to announce several RAM and storage configurations. It will come with a 2,340×1,080 full HD+ resolution screen with a 144Hz refresh rate as per the listing. In the MEM and UX test, the Legion got 1,14,314 and 1,00,176 score respectively.

Since the device comes with Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, we expect it to support 5G network for connectivity. It is expected to sport an OLED display, 45W charging speed, a 64MP quad rear camera, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.