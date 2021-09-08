Lenovo is now offering absolutely everything as-a-service

At its annual Tech World event, Lenovo has announced that it will expand its TruScale brand beyond infrastructure to create a new portfolio-spanning everything-as-a-service offering.

With this expansion of Lenovo TruScale, the company is bringing all of its as-a-service offerings under one umbrella to provide customers with a global solution that makes everything from the devices in their pockets to the cloud available under a single contract framework.

At the same time, Lenovo TruScale embodies the company's “One Lenovo” vision to meet the growing demand for smarter technology during our new era of hybrid work and learning.

President of Lenovo's solutions and service group, Ken Wong explained in a press release how the new offering will allow organizations to accelerate their digital transformations while keeping up with the rapid pace of innovation, saying:

“Digital transformation is accelerating faster than ever, and companies are struggling to keep pace with the speed of innovation. We hear from CIOs every day that their organizations’ technology needs are evolving every 12-18 months. With Lenovo TruScale, customers can expect one solution, one provider, one contract framework, and a single point of accountability for everything-as-a-service.”

Lenovo TruScale reimagined

Lenovo TruScale provides both small and large businesses with an everything-as-a-service platform with the flexibility needed to stay competitive with a scalable, cloud-like consumption model along with predictable payment options for both hardware and services.

By transitioning to a full integrated as-a-service strategy, Lenovo is bringing its “One Lenovo” vision to life while also addressing common business challenges and providing IT leaders with the flexibility to pay-as-you-grow. With Lenovo TruScale, infrastructure solutions are also fully managed which gives customers the advantages of an on-premise cloud environment with peace of mind when managing data in a hybrid environment.

Now as part of the new TruScale umbrella, Lenovo DaaS will continue to help customers move to a modern IT environment by providing them with the best end-to-end technology from across Lenovo.

As part of its new platform, Lenovo has joined with infrastructure partners Deloitte, VMware and Intel as well as with DaaS security partners Absolute Software and SentinelOne to provide organizations with a number of different dynamic offerings.

Interested organizations can sign up here to stay updated with all of the latest news from Lenovo TruScale.