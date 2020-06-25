Lenovo bolsters ThinkShield portfolio with more Secured-core PCs

Lenovo has announced a significant expansion in the number of Secured-core PCs available within its ThinkShield portfolio.

By integrating hardware, firmware, software and identity protection, Windows 10 Secured-core PCs offer a deeper level of protection against highly advanced threats and the increased risk posed by cyberattacks and malware.

Since the introduction of Microsoft's initiative back in October of last year, Lenovo has offered two devices that can be ordered as Secured-core PCs, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7.

Now though, ten additional devices can be ordered this way: the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 5, ThinkPad X13, ThinkPad X13 Yoga, ThinkPad T14s, ThinkPad T14, ThinkPad T15, ThinkPad P1 Gen 3, ThinkPad P14s and ThinkPad P15s premium laptops.

All of these Modern Standby enabled laptops provide a smarter and more secure working experience through a number of emerging technologies including PrivacyGuard, WiFi 6 and up to CAT 16 WWAN.

Secured-core PC Enablement Service

Although Secured-core PCs include additional security features, IT departments have traditionally had to complete additional time-intensive tasks in order to set them up. These steps can include installing custom images, operating system configuration and manual password setup in order to protect BIOS settings.

However, through Lenovo's new Secured-core PC Enablement Service, Secured-core PC BIOS settings can be loaded at the factor with BIOS passwords set as defined by the customers. This not only prevents the devices from being tampered with during shipping but it also keeps end users from being able to change BIOS settings. Additionally, Lenovo can configure all of the required Secured-core PC Windows operating system settings on behalf of customers.

Executive director of global services product development and the marketing of intelligent devices group at Lenovo, Rebecca Achariyakosol provided further insight on the company's Secured-core PC Enablement Service in a press release, saying:

“Now more than ever, our customers are looking to us for ways to add additional layers of security while also supporting workforce productivity. With Lenovo’s Secured-core PC Enablement Service, we are able to give customers greater confidence that their Secured-core PC has been configured correctly, the peace of mind that it will be better protected during shipment and the ability to get their employees up and running faster with their new device, wherever they may be.”