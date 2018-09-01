Leicester vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Leicester City vs Liverpool - where and when Leicester vs Liverpool in the Premier League takes place at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, September 1. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST, which means 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT and 9.30pm AET.

Recent title-winners against new title-contenders. Leicester City take on Liverpool this weekend and we're here to help you live stream this enticing Premier League showdown.

Both of these sides have started well but it's Liverpool who sit top of the embryonic 2018 Premier League table with three wins from three. The continued devastation of opposition defences caused by the Mane - Salah - Firmino attack is of little surprise, but Joe Gomez's defensive partnership with Virgil Van Dijk is revelatory, and the talented duo have yet to concede a goal so far.

Will they be broken down by the Foxes? Even without the suspended Jamie Vardy the scheming James Maddison, tucked in behind the Leicester's striker of choice, has shown he could be a thorn in the side of even the best Premier League sides. And what about Harry Maguire's wonder strikes?

If you're unsure where to find this game or are out the country this weekend, we're here to help you find a live stream of Leicester vs Liverpool wherever you may be. And, for live stream info for the season as a whole, you can check out our 2018-19 Premier League watching guide.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

How to stream Leicester City vs Liverpool live in the UK

Sky Sports once again has bulk of the Premier League fixtures to broadcast in the UK this season, including this clash between Leicester and Liverpool. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and subscribers who may be out and about during the lunch time duel can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. Out the country but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch The Foxes vs The Reds: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off for this game is the rather early 7.30am ET or 4.30am PT. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool: Canada live stream

Sportsnet is the channel showing Leicester vs Liverpool, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 7.30am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool: Australia live stream for free

Result! SBS have Leicester vs Liverpool as their weekly Premier League game in the opening round of fixtures which means free viewing down under. Kick-off is at 9.30pm. As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will also have live coverage, and using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account even if you're currently abroad.



How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can see in your Saturday evening with Leicester vs Liverpool as this one is a 11.30pm kick-off. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Leicester City vs Liverpool in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Leicester vs Liverpool kicks off at 5.30pm in New Delhi. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!