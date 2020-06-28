Leicester vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch today's FA Cup quarter-final online

Arguably the pick of this weekend's FA Cup clashes, just one point separate the Blues and Foxes in the league table - suggesting this FA Cup quarter-final tie will be one to watch. Here's how to watch a Leicester vs Chelsea live stream from anywhere in the world, including for free where possible.

Leicester vs Chelsea - cheat sheet Sunday's match at Stamford Bridge is being shown in the UK on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 3.30pm BST ahead of a 4pm kick-off. Grab a great value BT Sport Monthly Pass for all the action and none the hassle of a long-term contact.

Chelsea come into the game on a high following their 2-1 Premier League win over Manchester City on Thursday - a victory that handed Liverpool the title.

Leicester have made something of a slow start since the league restart, with Brendan Rodgers’ side drawing both games - though their stalemate against Brighton in their last match showed sparks of their rhythm returning.

Leicester's route to the quarter-final has been a relatively straightforward one, having only played Championship and lower-league opposition on their way to the last eight, with wins over Wigan Athletic, Brentford and Birmingham City.

Frank Lampard's sides FA Cup journey has been a somewhat tougher challenge thus far, with tricky early matches against Nottingham Forest, Hull City followed by a memorable win over Liverpool in the last round.

Read on for your guide to getting a Leicester vs Chelsea FA Cup live stream and watch this quarter-final clash from anywhere in the world.

If you're abroad today but still want to watch your local FA Cup coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in certain streaming services and content being tied to specific regions. However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this problem and is remarkably easy to set up. Here's how it works.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location - handy when you want to access the streaming services you normally use and pay in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available.

How to watch the FA Cup: Leicester vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

This FA Cup quarter-final clash is being aired exclusively on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Extra 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K with coverage beginning at 3.30pm BST ahead of an 4pm kick-off. It'll cost you just £10 a month to subscribe if you're already a BT landline or broadband customer, but this price increases to £16 a month if you have Sky TV with BT Broadband. Similarly, if you have Sky TV and TalkTalk TV and don't have BT Broadband, this cost rises to £29.99. However, there's now a BT Sport Monthly Pass option, which let's you pay £25 regardless of what other subscriptions you have. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea: free live stream in Canada

In Canada, Sportsnet is where to turn for all your FA Cup coverage, with today's Leicester vs Chelsea kick-off time set for 11am ET / 8am PT. You can watch Sportsnet online at no extra charge if you already subscribe to the channel as part of your TV package - or access it on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just CA$9.99 a month. Check out all of the options here. For even more English soccer action, streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada - and there's plenty still to come, with fixtures taking place nearly every day. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of their geography.

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea: live stream the FA Cup in the US

ESPN has the exclusive US rights to this season's FA Cup matches - and today's Sheffield United vs Arsenal game will be aired on its ESPN+ streaming service, not on linear TV. Kick-off is at 11am ET / 8am PT. However, two of this weekend's other FA Cup fixtures were on ESPN proper - and this kind of coverage split may well continue into the semi-finals. Cord cutters may want to consider a Hulu + Live TV package, which costs $54.99 a month but is a complete cable replacement service. It comes with ESPN for FA Cup matches, plus you get access to NBC and NBCSN for all your live Premier League needs. There's even a FREE 1-week trial on offer so you can see if it's right for you.



How to watch the FA Cup in Australia: Leicester vs Chelsea live stream

As in the States, ESPN owns the rights to FA Cup coverage in Australia - but if you don't have it as part of your Foxtel TV package, you can access it just as easily via Kayo Sports. This great value over-the-top service will let you stream loads of quality sport - including Australia's own NRL and AFL footy competitions, as well as Spain's La Liga and F1 from July. All this for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can check it out for yourself, no strings attached. The only difference between the two tiers is the amount of screens you can stream to simultaneously - two on Kayo basic and three on Kayo premium. We probably don't need to point this out, but if you've got mates or family who also to watch sport online, both deals break down extremely tidily on a per person basis. Kayo is available on nearly all modern devices including Android and iOS mobiles, Macs, PC, Chromecast, select smart TVs and Android TVs, PCs and Macs, and Telstra TV boxes, with console support listed as "coming soon". Anyone from Australia who wants to stream just like they would at home, but can't because they're abroad, can use one of the best VPNs we mention above. Kick-off time for Leicester vs Chelsea in Australia is 1am AEST in the early hours of Monday morning.

How to watch Leicester vs Chelsea: live stream the FA Cup in New Zealand

FA Cup coverage in New Zealand is provided by Sky Sport. Leicester vs Chelsea is being aired on Sky Sport 7 , with kick-off at 3am on Monday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.

How to watch the FA Cup: live stream in India

In India, it's the Sony Pictures Sports Network and more specifically its Sony Ten channels that host FA Cup coverage live in the subcontinent. Kick-off for Leicester vs Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals is 9.30pm IST (New Delhi time) this evening. You've probably guessed the alternative for Indians abroad by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to your usual live streaming service from another country.