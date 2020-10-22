Leaked OnePlus Nord Lite image suggests it could look a lot like the OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus Nord was an impressive affordable phone released earlier in 2020, the first of OnePlus' new line of lower-cost devices, but we always knew more were coming, We might know more about one such phone, as an image of it has leaked.

The phone is the OnePlus Nord Lite, or OnePlus Nord N10 as it'll likely get released as, and the image comes courtesy of leaker Max J. It's not exactly a revealing shot, but it does give us an outline of the back of the phone, so we can see the camera bump and relative size.

The main thing to note is that the device depicted here bears a striking resemblance to the OnePlus 8T, launched recently, which is a more top-end phone than the Nord Lite is expected to be. We say that mainly because of the size and shape of the camera bump, but also the curved back of the phone.

Furthermore, the image also reveals that the device might come in a blue color variant, although it's not clear if it’ll be a gradient back or just a plain blue. Beyond these two features, the image doesn't give any other info, and there are no further details in the tweet.

OnePlus Nord N10 expected specs

The OnePlus Nord Lite will be reportedly be called OnePlus Nord N10 5G - a name that's teased in the image - and the phone's claimed specs have been steadily leaking out. The OnePlus Nord Lite is expected to be aimed primarily at the US market, which didn't get the OnePlus Nord, though it may come out elsewhere too.

It'll be a 5G-capable phone, as indicated by the reported name, and will apparently be powered by the Snapdragon 690 chipset, which is currently the lowest-end 5G chipset from Qualcomm.

The OnePlus Nord N10 is also tipped to sport a 64MP quad-camera setup, which would be a first for OnePlus. Supposedly the other cameras will be an 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP auxiliary sensors.

Even with a lower price point, the Nord N10 is said to retain the 90Hz display refresh rate of its bigger siblings. The device is also said to come with a 6.49-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution display.

Rumors suggest we could see the phone soon, perhaps even by the end of October, but we've yet to hear an official release date. For now, you can check out our OnePlus Nord Lite roundup for all the important information.