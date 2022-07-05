Leaked OnePlus 10T price could make this upcoming Android phone a tough sell

Audio player loading…

The OnePlus 10T is expected to land this year, and one of the big questions around it is whether it will be a lower-end or higher-end handset than the OnePlus 10 Pro – and a new price leak suggests OnePlus itself can’t really decide.

Leaker @passionategeekz (opens in new tab) spotted a listing for the phone on Amazon UK and shared it with RootMyGalaxy (opens in new tab). The listing has since been removed, but not before the site got a screenshot of it, in which we can see a price of £799.

That converts to roughly $965 / AU$1,415, but more interestingly that UK price is exactly the same as the starting price of the OnePlus 10 Pro – a phone which, for reference, starts at $899 in the US (it's not available in Australia).

(Image credit: RootMyGalaxy / Passionategeekz / Amazon)

This appears to be the starting price of the OnePlus 10T too, as it’s for a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is the lowest configuration we’re expecting to see – and the same as the OnePlus 10 Pro’s base configuration. So if this listing is right, it seems that OnePlus might sell the two phones for exactly the same price.

This listing includes some other specs too, if you want an idea of what you’ll be getting for your money. As well as the RAM and storage, it lists a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, an FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple-lens camera with a 50MP primary sensor, and 5G.

The OnePlus 10T listed here is also said to come in a Moonstone Black shade, and to include a charger and a case in the box. We would, however, take all of this with a pinch of salt – early listings can be wrong, and since the listing has been removed, we also can’t verify that the screenshot wasn’t edited.

Analysis: pick your priorities

Assuming this price is accurate, and that the various spec leaks we’ve heard are too, OnePlus is seemingly planning to charge as much for the 10T as for the 10 Pro, despite the OnePlus 10T having a lower-resolution screen, a smaller battery, and an inferior camera setup.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 10T reportedly has a more powerful chipset and faster charging. So the choice might come down to which specs you value most.

It’s also possible that the OnePlus 10 Pro will get a price cut when the OnePlus 10T launches, which would position the new model as OnePlus’s top flagship, but then you’re in the position of paying more for specs that in some areas are inferior.

So identical pricing could make sense, but it could also make the OnePlus 10T a tough sell, since anyone interested in a new OnePlus flagship has had months to buy the OnePlus 10 Pro, and the 10T doesn’t sound like that much of an upgrade overall – it'll be interesting to see where it ranks on our list of the best OnePlus phones.

