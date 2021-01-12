Kingston unveils its first PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Kingston has announced its upcoming NVMe SSD roadmap at CES 2021 which include its first PCIe NVMe Gen 4.0 SSD as well as a new external USB 3.2 SSD.

Director of the SSD product engineering division at Kingston Louis Kaneshiro explained in a press release that the company is taking advantage of this year's all-digital CES to showcase its latest SSDs, saying:

“Now that CES is moving online, we have a greater opportunity to connect with new and existing tech communities around the world. CES is the best time to share what’s next from Kingston and we are very excited to launch our first Gen 4.0 NVMe SSDs as well as an external drive this year. When it comes to NVMe, we will have all customer segments covered from consumers to prosumers to data centers.”

Ghost Tree

Of the new SSDs announced at CES this year, Kingston's upcoming high-performance Gen 4.0 drive codenamed Ghost Tree is the most exciting as the company is targeting speeds of 7000MB/s read and write with capacities ranging from 1TB to 4TB.

While Ghost Tree will be aimed at prosumers, Kingston hasn't forgotten about the low-end of the SSD market. The company's latest Gen 3.0 x4 SSDs from its NV Series are an ideal entry point for first-time NVMe users with capacities up to 2TB.

Kingston also revealed that it will launch an all-new USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 external drive called the XS2000 with 500GB to 2TB capacities. The portable SSD features a USB Type-C interface that allows for super-fast data transfers of up to 2000MB/s.

Finally, Kingston's Data Center 1500M is an update to the DC1000M which adds support for multi-namespaces. The new U.2 NVMe SSD has been designed to support a wide range of data intensive workloads including cloud computing, web hosting and virtual infrastructures.