Khabib vs McGregor live stream: how to watch UFC 229's fight online from anywhere

Fight night is finally HERE! And so is Conor McGregor - back from the UFC wilderness and as ready as he'll ever be to face off against the intimidating Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov. If you're going to catch one MMA showdown this year - this decade! - then make it a McGregor vs Khabib live stream. We'll make sure that you know how to watch UFC 229 no matter where in the world you are.

McGregor vs Khabib - when and where? UFC 229 takes place the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada...TONIGHT! (Saturday, October 6 in the US). The main event - Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor - will take place at around 10pm ET, which means 7pm PT, 3am BST and midday AEST on Sunday.

The time for trash talking is over and both fighters will have to let their moves in the UFC Octagon speak for themselves. The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor hasn't been inside it for almost two years, with last year's insanely hyped boxing match against Floyd Mayweather taking his time. But now he's back to show that he's no spent force in the organisation synonymous with the Dubliner. McGregor enters UFC 229 with three career defeats to his name, while opponent Khabib carries a perfect 26-0 professional record, making his credentials plain to see.

The Russian will want to drag the lightweight duel into a wrestling match. Not so McGregor who will hope to keep a distance and deliver his deadly strikes. The contrast in styles and calibre of the fighters – not to mention the personal animosity between them – means we could be in for a true classic in Las Vegas. With that duel in store, plus an enticing undercard featuring Tony Ferguson vs Anthony Pettis and Ovince Saint Preux vs Dominick Reyes among others, UFC 229 is one not to be be missed.

Sure, you may have seen word on the likes of Reddit about the dodgy streams you may be able to get for this fight, but if you want to stay legal (and get a quality stream), then you should read on to find out how you can watch this tasty MMA action from anywhere in the world - and on just about any device - using our VPN and live stream guide.

Live stream UFC 229 from anywhere in the world

How to watch the UFC 229 with a VPN

Who has the cheapest PPV McGregor vs Khabib live stream

It's not unusual that a single event would cost different amounts in different countries. But what is perhaps stranger is that a McGregor vs Khabib live stream has different prices on the same watching platform (UFC TV) depending on where in the world you are. For example, you'll need to come up with $64.99 in the US to pay for the main event at UFC 229. Yet in the Philippines it costs the equivalent of around $17 USD. So depending where in the world you and your TV, computer or laptop is, you could end up paying less than the host country the US.

How to watch UFC 229 Khabib vs McGregor: US live stream

PPV on cable or via UFC TV

For US cable and satellite subscribers, the options to watch are many with the fight aired on FS1, DirectTV, at&t, VerizonFios, Comcast, Dish, Cox and many more. Check out the service you use to see if it's being shown. And if you have one but are out of territory, then read the information above to find out more about how to use a VPN to watch UFC. You're not getting away from a hefty PPV fee though, we're afraid.

If you're a cord cutter or don't bother with cable these days, then the obvious option is the UFC TV.

How to watch the McGregor fight with a UK live stream

Watch UFC 229 on BT Sport 1

The Khabib vs McGregor fight at UFC 229 will be aired live in the UK on BT Sport. The coverage of the main card title fight will start at around 3am, so don't forget the coffee and snacks. It will be aired in HD to all devices capable of running the broadcast. That means not only via TV but also using the BT Sport app on smartphones, tablets and computers. BT subscriber out of the UK at the moment? Then you can always use a VPN to tune in.

How to watch UFC 229: Canada live stream

UFC TV is the best option in Canada

Canada's Sports Net which usually airs a lot of UFC won't have UFC 229. That means that the main way to live stream UFC 229 is via UFC TV PPV as described above.

Pay-per-view on BellMTS is an option as well, at that same price of $64.99.

How to watch the McGregor fight: Australia live stream

UFC TV PPV

You guessed it, UFC 229 will also be available in Australia via UFC TV, and that means PPV for $71.49. So you can watch a McGregor vs Khabib live stream over your Sunday lunch from pretty much any device that connects to the internet. But hold on...there is a cheaper option. If you like Main Event coverage on the big fight nights, UFC 229 is available with them too, an for only $54.95.

McGregor vs Khabib on Kodi

Stay protected with a VPN

