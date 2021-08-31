Kaspersky wants to improve the security of SMBs on a budget

As the pandemic has left SMBs short on funds at a time when cyber threats are increasing, Kaspersky has unveiled a new free platform with tips and tricks to help them quickly improve their organization's security posture.

According to the cybersecurity firm's “How small businesses got through 2020-2021” report, more than half (52%) of all businesses surveyed said that financial difficulties seen during the past 12 months will likely become permanent. At the same time, 47 percent of SMBs said they struggle with funding cybersecurity improvements even if they realize the importance of protection from cyber threats.

As a result, organizations are less likely to spend more on cybersecurity going forward despite increased risks from malware and ransomware.

This is why Kaspersky has created its new Kaspersky Cybersecurity On a Budget platform that provides a set of short but actionable recommendations that are relevant for any company as well as specific tips for different verticals and business needs.

Kaspersky Cybersecurity On a Budget

In the main three sections of Kaspersky Cybersecurity On a Budget, visitors can learn best practices around most general routines and processes in any business like how to safeguard client databases, reports and other important data, how to spend less on IT and how to organize a company's internal and external communication.

The platform also includes guidelines for specific business needs such as organizations operating in the healthcare sector, those working with intellectual property and businesses that hire freelancers. These 'to-dos' are presented in an interactive format where a user must answer a short question before getting a tip to help them quickly receive the recommendations they need.

All of the advice including on the Kaspersky Cybersecurity On a Budget platform is short but actionable with instructions that can be implemented quickly and don't require difficult IT or cybersecurity skills.

EVP of corporate business at Kaspersky, Evgeniya Naumova provided further insight on how SMBs can benefit from the company's new free cybersecurity-focused platform in a press release, saying:

“At Kaspersky, we are confident that by following basic rules, organizations can achieve an essential level of cyber protection in a short time and without additional resources. Be it a small construction company, a cafe or a marketing agency, the platform works for anyone. The pandemic hit small businesses hard so finance and resources may be limited today. This is one more argument towards investing a few minutes to read and a few hours to implement recommendations that will then help to keep your business protected."