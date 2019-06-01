Joshua vs Ruiz Jr live stream: how to watch tonight's big fight from anywhere

Fight night has arrived, and the unified heavyweight champion of the world is at Madison Square Garden. The UK's Anthony Joshua is putting his belts on the line against Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr in New York City tonight. And you're in the right place to see all the boxing with a Joshua vs Ruiz Jr live stream - no matter where in the world you are.

Joshua vs Ruiz Jr - where and when The Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr fight takes place tonight at New York City's famous Madison Square Garden. The duo are set to enter the ring at around 11pm local time - so that's 8pm PT, 1pm Sunday AEST and 4am BST for Joshua fans in the UK.

The undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua, will be stepping into the ring for the first time since September last year. They say that it's the boxing fight Anthony Joshua can't win either way. Beating Andy Ruiz Jr too early, and it looks like a no-contest. Go all the way and AJ looks weak. Lose and...well, that's just unthinkable. But this is in no way an insignificant fight, with Joshua making his US debut - and at Madison Square Garden, no less. His IBF, WBA Super, WBO and IBO world heavyweight titles are on the line

He was due to fight Jarrell Miller but that fight fell through after Miller failed the drugs tests. That's how Ruiz Jr now has the chance to step up in class to take on the champion. But it's thought this fight will be in the hands of the champ as a setup to a fight between him and Deontay Wilder. He'll have to take care of business at Madison Square Garden on Saturday first, though.

Joshua has so far had 22 fights which he won every one of with 21 KOs. But Ruiz has had 33 fights, won 32 and also got 21 KOs. So, on paper, Ruiz Jr could be a real threat. You won't want to miss it - read on to see how to get that Joshua vs Ruiz Jr live stream.

How to watch the Joshua vs Ruiz Jr fight from outside your country

If you want to watch the boxing outside of your country you may find that the content is geo-restricted. That could mean that, despite having access when on home turf, you are blocked while away. Fret not, that can be rectified with the use of a clever piece of software called a VPN - better that than hunting for some dodgy, illegal stream on Reddit.

Once you've downloaded and installed this software you are able to change where you appear to be thanks to some smart IP address bouncing. That not only gets around geo-restricted content but also helps keep your identity more secure when online. These Virtual Private Networks are thankfully easy to use. Simply select one of our top three best VPN picks below (or opt straight for our number one favorite ExpressVPN), open it up and pick out your country of choice from the 'choose location' menu, and then start watching as if you were sat back at home. Easy! 1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day money back guarantee and 3 months FREE when you sign up for an annual plan

2. NordVPN: one of the most affordable choices for streaming and really effective, too

3. IPVanish: super secure and able to work on a whopping 10 devices, at the same time And don't get the impression that this is all VPNS are any good for. They've also become the first line of defence for millions of people against cyber crime and security breaches.

How to watch the AJ fight in the UK

You can buy the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr fight for £19.95 via Sky Sports Box Office. Watch either via your Sky account, or you can watch on your computer, mobile, tablet and various TV streamers. Coverage started at 10pm BST, but we wouldn't expect Joshua to be in the ring until 4am at the earliest. So either set your alarm and get a coffee pot on the go, or avoid the result and watch a re-run at 9am or 4pm on Sunday, June 2. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream - follow those instructions set out above.

How to live stream Joshua vs Ruiz Jr in the US

Streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone') has the rights to show Joshua vs Ruiz Jr and coverage starts at 10.30pm ET, 7.30pm PT on the subscription channel - worth checking out if you want to see Deontay Wilder's next likely opponent in action. A DAZN contract will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. The channel is promising over 100 fight nights per year. If signing up to DAZN appeals but you're outside the US this weekend, then using a VPN will let you watch like you're back at home.

How to watch Joshua vs Ruiz Jr in Canada for FREE

DAZN is the channel holding the cards for Joshua vs Ruiz in Canada, too. Canadians are also offered the one month free trial, though subscriptions are $20 per month or $150 annually at present. But unlike in the States, you can get a FREE trial with Canadian DAZN. That means, if you haven't used it before, then you can live stream Joshua vs Ruiz without paying a single cent! Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Australia stream