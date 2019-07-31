Jaybird's new true wireless earbuds are more compact than ever

Audio brand Jaybird has released a brand new entry for their 2019 range of fitness and running headphones – the Jaybird Vista earbuds – and they're now available to buy.

These true wireless earbuds follow on from the company's previous Jaybird Run True and Run XT models, ditching the head cable of the Jaybird X4 and Jaybird Tarah Pro for a lighter, untethered experience.

Intended for all-weather exercise, the Jaybird Vista earbuds come with IPX7 water resistance, meaning they'll be more than happy out in the rain – though you won't want to take them more than a meter underwater.

You only get around 6h charge, given their small form factor, but the additional charging case can bring that up to a total 16 hours – in case you're working out for that long. The Vista earbuds also have Jaybird's helpful quick-charge feature, allowing you to give yourself up to an hour's use with just a few minutes of charge – as well as a brilliantly easy-to-use EQ app.

You won't get the fancy ambient sound features of some of the competition, but the straightforward utility has managed to keep the Vista earbuds incredibly compact – with the charging case actually being a size we could imagine stowing in a pocket during a run.

Jaybird Vista fitness earbuds (Image credit: Jaybird)

The Jaybird Vista earbuds are £159 ($179 / AU$299) at the Jaybird online store and other online retailers. They're currently available in Black, but additional color options (Mineral Blue, Nimbus Gray) will land in the coming months too.

We'll be testing them thoroughly for our review in the coming days: keep an eye out on TechRadar to see what we make of it.