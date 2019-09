Italy vs Canada live stream: how to watch today's Rugby World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Having smashed Namibia in their opening game, Italy will look to increase their chances of reaching the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a win against Canada in Fukuoka City.

The Canucks have come into the tournament among the rank outsiders, but will be hoping to make it out of the Pool stage for the first time since 1991.

It's the Canadians first game of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, will they start with a shock win? Watch the action as it happens with our Italy vs Canada live stream guide.

Live stream Italy vs Canada - where and when This Pool B clash takes place at the 21,562 capacity Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium in Fukuoka City on Thursday September 26th. The game kicks off at 4.45pm JST local time - that's an 9.45am CET start for Italian fans looking to cheer on their side and 3.45am ET for those looking to tune in from Canada.

Italy have never made it passed the Pool stage at the RWC and it's probably unlikely they'll manage to escape a group that also includes South Africa and New Zealand.

Nevertheless, they've made a great start to the tournament, scoring three tries in a ten minute spell and notching up a bonus point against Namibia, and will see today's game as another match they should win. A victory today should make them odds on to finish third in the pool and secure qualification for the 2023 World Cup.

World ranked 22, expectations for Canada are lower, with hopes resting on winger DTH van der Merwe, the country's all-time leading try-scorer with 38.

You can watch all the action from pretty much anywhere on Earth by following our Rugby World Cup Italy vs Canada live stream guide below.

How to watch the 2019 Rugby World Cup from outside your country

If you're abroad for any of the Rugby World Cup and don't want to miss out on catching the coverage from your home country, you'll inevitably find it geo-blocked when you try to stream online. But don't sweat. With the option of a VPN, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world without resorting to some dodgy feed on Reddit. And best of all, it's really easy to do (or read on for details on how to stream coverage from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the USA).

Live stream Rugby World Cup 2019 match in Canada

In Canada the rights to show the Rugby World Cup 2019 are owned by TSN So that means you can access coverage of today's opening match via your TV, online or on the TSN app. Kick-off is 3.45am ET, 12.45am PT. If you want to catch it but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to access the rugby coverage.

How to stream Italy vs Canada live in the UK

The great news for Rugby fans in the UK is that ITV has the live broadcast rights to the 2019 Rugby World Cup and will be showing all 48 matches free-to-air across various ITV platforms. Today's Pool B match will be shown live on ITV 4 with coverage starting at 8.45am BST. If you're not in the UK but want to catch up with ITV's World Cup coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Italy vs Canada: live stream in Australia

Today's match will be shown live on paid-for service Fox Sports which has the rights every match of tournament live via its dedicated Rugby World Cup channel. Kick-off time is 5.45pm AEST. Australians can also live stream all the Rugby World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. If you're looking to watch the Fox or Kayo Sports coverage from abroad you'll need a VPN.

How to watch Italy vs Canada live in New Zealand

Today's Pool B game is being exclusively broadcast in New Zealand by streaming service Spark Sport, which has snagged the rights to show all matches of the 2019 Rugby World Cup live. Spark will cost $89.99 for a Tournament Pass to cover every match, or you can hand over $24.99 per match. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from TVNZ or Spark Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Kick-off is at 7.45pm NZST on Thursday.

How to live stream Italy vs Canada in the US

In the US, NBC Sports is the official broadcaster for the Rugby World Cup 2019 so you'll need to sign-up if you're not already receiving this channel. Kick off for today's match is an early 3.45am ET, 12.45am PT. For the most extensive coverage NBC has to offer, you can subscribe to NBC Sports Gold, which is offering a Rugby World Cup Pass for $199.99, delivering live, on-demand and commercial free coverage of the tournament. Single matches can also be purchased for $29.99 Cable cutter, but still want to watch the Rugby World Cup? You can also watch via one of the below TV streaming services. They're fast becoming the best way to watch otherwise cable-only shows and sports - and they pretty much all have a free trial, too: