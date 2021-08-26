Is Venom 2 landing this year after all? Nobody seems to know

Venom 2's release may not be pushed into 2022 after all, with a new report claiming that the Spider-Man spin-off movie will arrive in October 2021.

On August 25, we reported on the news that Sony had decided to move Venom: Let There Be Carnage's launch date to January 2022, with sources close to the film's production reportedly suggesting that rising Covid-19 cases, especially in the US, would result in Venom 2 being delayed by another three months.

A new report from Variety, though, has cast doubt on those claims.

The report in question is centered on the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer becoming the most-viewed YouTube teaser of all-time, eclipsing the Avengers: Endgame trailer that arrived in December 2018.

Further into its article, however, Variety claims that a Sony Pictures insider has told it that Venom 2 will not be moved from its current October 15 release date.

Per the original report from Vulture, Sony was expected to make an announcement on Venom: Let There Be Carnage's release after CinemaCon's closing night. With the Las Vegas-based event ending on August 26, we won't have a long wait to find out whether or not that's the case.

Analysis: Confusion, not carnage, reigns supreme over Venom 2

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

It's not surprising that fans have been left confused over Venom 2's release. Within a 24-hour period, contrasting reports have suggested that the movie may, and then may not, be delayed for a fifth time.

In the wake of Variety's article, some fans took to Twitter to express their relief that Venom: Let There Be Carnage was still tracking to launch in October. Meanwhile, on Reddit, others continued to discuss its possible delay based on rising levels of the Covid-19 Delta variant globally.

So far, Sony has declined to comment on either report. It's understandable why the studio is staying quiet – it's been busy with its CinemaCon presentation, and enjoying the success it's achieved with the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer.

Still, fans will want to know if Venom 2 will arrive in October. The movie's latest trailer ended by revealing that Let There Be Carnage will launch "this Fall" – which would be mean time between the beginning of September and the end of November – which gives Sony some leeway with delaying it for a few more weeks if that's deemed necessary.

With CinemaCon due to end shortly, Sony should come out and categorically state whether Venom 2 will land in theaters in time for Halloween. Doing so will quash speculation that it'll be delayed again, and finally give us a firm idea of when we can see Venom and Carnage duke it out on the big screen. Because that's all we really want, isn't it?