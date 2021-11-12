Is Gmail down? Email service not working as users fail to log in

Update 09:30 GMT: Google has confirmed it is looking into problems with Gmail and some of its other services. "We are currently investigating an issue affecting user access to multiple services affecting users in Europe," the company noted.

Email service Gmail appears to be suffering widespread issues this morning with a possible outage affecting both its online and mobile apps.

According to data from real-time outage monitoring service DownDetector, the incident began at roughly 0300 ET/08:00 GMT, with thousands of users having now registered problems.

The issues, which seem to be affecting logging in to an online account, are affecting users in the UK, Europe and the US, with numbers growing by the minute.

Gmail not working

We don't know much about the exact Gmail problems just yet, but Google has now confirmed it is looking into several issues with some of its software

Along with Gmail, Google Chat and Google Calendar are also affected, with each program now shown as an alert on the official Google Workspace dashboard.

"We're investigating reports of an issue with Gmail. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are unable to access Gmail," it added on the Gmail-specific page.

"We are investigating an issue which is affecting some users in Europe affecting their ability to access some services."

Sending 2FA alerts to a mobile device took much longer than usual, and in some cases resulted in an error, leaving us unable to log in as workers across the country log in for their working day.

Some users have taken to Twitter to complain they can't access Gmail services at all, and internal evidence from the TechRadar Pro team saw us unable to log into our accounts, with the usual 2FA security authenticiation methods running very slowly.

We'll continue to monitor the story and update here when appropriate.