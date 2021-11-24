IPVanish's best Black Friday VPN deal is one of the cheapest around - but it's hard to find

We're just shy of the deal dropping chaos of Black Friday 2021, but many of the best VPN providers have already revealed their savings ahead of its official date this coming Friday on November 26. That includes IPVanish, with not one but two Black Friday VPN deals available - but they're not making it easy for users to get a full picture of its very best pricing.

For Black Friday, IPVanish has introduced a rare 2-years at a rate of just $2.92 a month.

However, over on a different landing page, you'll discover IPVanish has another - even better - Black Friday VPN deal. Subscribe for just one year and IPVanish's annual plan is now down to $2.62 with a 76% price crash. That works out as a one-off payment of just $31.49 for the first year.

Confusingly, these deals don't sit side-by-side. And you won't find that cheaper one-year subscription by simply going to the IPVanish site. You can only get to it via this hidden link.

While the annual plan at $2.62 a month is certainly the cheaper VPN deal, for those who are keen to tie down their VPN for the next two years, the $2.92 rate could work out cheaper in the long run, with that ridiculously low monthly price for the next two years.

Weigh up your options with a full explanation of the IPVanish Black Friday VPN deals below, as well as other VPN savings available from our favorite providers to recommend and the cheapest deal we've seen so far this year.

IPVanish's Black Friday VPN deals in full

IPVanish: 1-year plan | IPVanish: 1-year plan | $10.99 $2.62 a month | Save 76%

This Black Friday VPN deal sees its annual plan work out as only $2.62 a month. That's just $31.49 for your first year. A great VPN, IPVanish boasts plenty of features, unlimited connections, and the fastest WireGuard speeds we saw in our recent round of testing. Just note that when you click through, pricey cloud backup is selected by default, so you need to 'pick your package' for VPN-only.

IPVanish: 2-year plan | IPVanish: 2-year plan | $10.99 $2.92 a month | Save 73%

Sign up for a longer subscription and it'll cost you the equivalent of $2.92 a month. That's a 73% saving, with an upfront payment of $69.98 for your next two years of online cyber security. And of course, if you are feeling apprehensive about committing for the long haul, IPVanish offers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you the freedom to give it a try for a whole month.

What Black Friday VPN deals are there from top providers:

While these two Black Friday VPN deals are steals and IPVanish is a great service, it's worth pointing you in the direction of NordVPN and Surfshark's Black Friday savings as two of the providers who top our best list.

NordVPN: 2-year plan | $3.29 a month | Save 72% NordVPN: 2-year plan | $3.29 a month | Save 72%

Upping its game this Black Friday, NordVPN has an even bigger saving than last year. Get a huge 72% discount on its 2-year plan. This is a great price a powerful VPN, able to provide excellent security and geo-unblocking capabilities. Ends December 1

Surfshark: 2-year plan + 3 months FREE | $2.21 a month | Save 83% Surfshark: 2-year plan + 3 months FREE | $2.21 a month | Save 83%

The best cheap VPN just got a whole lot cheaper - Surfshark has brought back its fantastic Black Friday VPN deal from last year. Throwing in three free months to its 24-month plan, get a whole 27 months of boosted cyber security with loads of great features for only $2.21 a month.

Want the cheapest Black Friday VPN deal?

If you want the very cheapest Black Friday VPN deal, that's coming in hot from PureVPN with an extra 15% off with TechRadar's exclusive discount code.

PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13 a month with code tech15 PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13 a month with code tech15

This VPN deal really is ridiculously cheap! You can have up to 10 devices logins on one account, it offers over 6,000 servers, claims fast speeds, and has a good reputation for unlocking geo-restricted apps and streaming services.



...And if you simply want the very best VPN?

ExpressVPN | 1 year | ExpressVPN | 1 year | $12.95 $6.67/pm with 3 months FREE

TechRadar's #1 trusted VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get ExpressVPN today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, 15 months for the price of 12 AND a whole year of unlimited cloud backup from Backblaze, too! Fantastic value on a fantastic pair of products.



(Image credit: IPVanish)

What makes this IPVanish VPN deal so good?

There's no question this is a fantastic VPN provider. Sitting in our buying guide for top-tier VPNs, IPVanish fits the bill with an array of superb features that help to improve the security, speed, and overall experience as you browse online.

Boasting 1,900 servers in total across over 75 countries around the world, IPVanish boots security with the help of IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP, IPSec and P2P protocols, as well as great features like a dedicated kill switch, AES-256 encryption, DNS and IPv6 leak protection, on top of its no logging policy.

In terms of speed, it offered one of the fastest VPN performances, especially through its WireGuard protocol, registering peaks of 750-900Mbps. That's incredibly fast. Ideal for heavy duty online tasks like gaming of streaming. Speaking of which, IPVanish is able to unblock US Netflix and BBC iPlayer, though it did fail to access Prime Video and Disney Plus in our most recent round of testing.

With unlimited connections, though, IPVanish can be installed across your own personal devices, as well as sharing with the rest of your household to better keep under lock and key your browsing history.

