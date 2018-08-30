iPhone XS release date, news and rumors

The iPhone XS is the name of Apple's new iPhone for 2018, and the photo above is our first look at it in two different sizes, according to a convincing new leak today.

The photo in question depicts the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and 6.5-inch iPhone XS Plus, according to an exclusive report from 9to5Mac, and both have OLED screens.

Today's leak comes less than two weeks before Apple is expected to announce its new smartphones at the Steve Jobs Theater on Wednesday, September 12.

We expect there to be three new iPhones: the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Plus, and a 'cheaper' 6.1-inch iPhone equipped with an LCD screen.

Previously, iPhone rumors called these phones the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Plus, and the cheaper iPhone 9. That's all going to change, if today's report is correct.

New iPhone XS color: gold

The iPhone XS photo depicts two phones, and both appear to be in the new gold color that's been rumored for several weeks. We're expected the new iPhones to have three color options: gold, white, and black.

Besides the Plus size and the fresh color choice, you won't notice other differences between the iPhone XS and the current iPhone X. It's expected to have an identical stainless steel frame, while the cheaper iPhone for 2018 may have a aluminum frame, like the current iPhone 8, and it may come it as many as five colors.

All three versions of the new iPhone are thought to have Apple's new A12 chipset and run iOS 12 out of the box. Expect a dual lens camera out of the larger phones.

The release date is thought to be in late September, so you won't have to wait until November to buy this year's flagship iPhone, like we did with the iPhone X a year ago.

Apple typically launches new iPhones on a Friday two weeks after CEO Tim Cook unveiled everything on stage. That would put the date at Friday, September 28.

That's going to cause some people, especially in the US, a problem when trying to upgrade on a year-long plan. However, Apple and carriers may have a solution on September 12.

Developing...