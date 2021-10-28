iPhone users can finally report dodgy apps to Apple

After announcing its new App Privacy Report at WWDC 2021, the feature has now begun rolling out to iPhones and iPads with the release of the iOS 15.2 beta and iPadOS 15.2 beta.

With Apple's App Privacy Report, the company's users can quickly see what permissions their apps have and how often they were accessed over the past week. However, the feature goes a step further by showing users which domains an app contacted so they can see which of their apps are tracking their activity online.

If this sounds familiar, that's because Apple based it off of a feature added to its browser last year called Safari Privacy Report that prevented trackers from following users across the web. With the release of is new App Privacy Report, the company has expanded this idea to include all of the apps installed on user's iOS or iPadOS devices.

App Privacy Report

When Apple released iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 back in September, the latest version of its mobile operating systems introduced the Record App Activity feature which provides users with a summary of sensor, data and internet access from apps on their device.

If you do identify a dodgy app tracking you online, this activity can be exported in JSON format by tapping Save App Activity and sent to Apple for review. Now with the release of iOS 15.2 beta and iPadOS 15.2 beta, this activity will be presented in a new user interface called App Privacy Report according to a new post on the company's developer site.

To get started using Apple's new App Privacy Report, you'll first need to sign up for the Apple Beta Software Program and install the latest version of the company's mobile operating system. Once this done, go to Settings > Privacy > App Privacy Report > Turn on App Privacy Report to enable this new feature. However, it will likely take some time before any data on the apps installed on your device is visible.

While App Privacy Report is currently only available in the iOS 15.2 beta and iPadOS 15.2 beta, the feature will likely be included with the final release of iOS 15.2 which could arrive in just a few weeks.

Concerned about your online privacy? Secure your iPhone with one of the best iPhone VPNs and the rest of your devices with one of the best VPN services