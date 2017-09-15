iPhone 8 and 8 Plus pre-orders go live this evening in Australia

Apple fans can officially get in line for a shiny new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus from 5pm Friday, September 15, as pre-orders from the online Apple Store, retailers, and major telcos launch.

If you're massively eager to get your mitts on these new units, then it's probably wise to get onto it as soon as 5pm rolls around, as they have been known to run out of stock for the first few days in the past. If you're not convinced, though, you can check out our iPhone 8 hands-on review, or our iPhone 8 Plus hands-on review.

Along with the Apple store and major telcos like Telstra, Optus, and Virgin Mobile, you'll be able to pre-order your iPhone 8 from major retailers such as Harvey Norman for the same price. The iPhone 8 64GB will set you back $1,079 , while the iPhone 8 256GB will cost $1,329 .

The carriers are yet to reveal their plans for the new iPhones, but we'll compare them and let you know what the best deals are when we know more.