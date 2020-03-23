iOS 13.4 update is landing on March 24, and it may fix an annoying iPhone issue

Apple has acknowledged issues with the Personal Hotspot feature on iPhone and iPad within iOS 13, and it's thought the next software update may be able to fix this problem.

Apple confirmed iOS 13.4 will be landing on Tuesday, March 24, and it's set to be a fairly big update to your iPhone. Your iPad will also get an update to iPadOS 13.4, if it's compatible.

Many users have reported the Personal Hotspot feature is temperamental in the iOS 13 update, with it disconnecting regularly. An easy fix is to turn the feature off and on again, but that doesn't solve the problem for good.

Now, an internal document from Apple has been sent to the company's Authorized Service Providers (and it was found by MacRumors).

The note says that Apple is aware of the disconnect issue for the Personal Hotspot feature. It offers a variety of fixes while the company works on an official fix.

There's no confirmation that this will be tackled within iOS 13.4, but it being acknowledged by Apple ahead of a new software update may mean that the upgrade will come with a big fix.

While that's uncertain, the latest iOS 13.4 update looks set to bring an option to unlock your NFC-compatible car with your iPhone, along with new Memoji stickers, iCloud folder sharing, and even combined app purchases across iPhone and Mac.

iPadOS is arguably getting even bigger updates, with mouse and trackpad support set to land within the tablet software.