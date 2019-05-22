Apple WWDC 2019 invites go out ahead of iOS 13 and macOS 10.15 unveilings

Even though we already knew the Apple WWDC 2019 keynote date before today, we just got in the all-important press invite to June's developer conference.

That means we'll be able to bring you the story of Apple's next software updates on June 3: iOS 13, macOS 10.15, watchOS 6 and tvOS 13, among other likely beta software launches. It starts at 10am PDT / 1am EDT / 6pm BST.

The actual WWDC 2019 invite doesn't offer many keynote hints – all we've got is an illustration of a unicorn head exploding with bits of code and mobile-associated icons bursting from the cranium. Someone has software on the brain.

We do see the TestFlight app and Swift programming language logos (this is, after all, a developer conference), as well as the Apple Store games icon (a familiar rocket ship). Apple may shed more light on its Arcade Arcade service at the keynote.

Will there be hardware?

Apple WWDC keynotes have a mixed record on launching new hardware. Last year, WWDC was dedicated to pure software, but the year before saw new MacBook Pros, new iPads, and the premier of the iMac Pro and HomePod.

The good news is that while we did see a MacBook Pro 2019 specs upgrade in the last day, we are due a Mac Pro 2019, and we've seen rumors about a cheap or screen-led HomePod 2. So there's some hope that we'll see more than just software in a few weeks.

Either way, we'll be reporting on Apple WWDC 2019 live from the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on Monday, June 3 with a liveblog.