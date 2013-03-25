Zombieland TV show to slowly shuffle on to Amazon Prime, Lovefilm demanding brains

The latest in the video streaming wars sees Amazon heft a zombie army towards Netflix with the news that it is creating an exclusive series based on Zombieland that will make it to the UK as well as the US.

The unlikely 2009 hit saw perennial sap and Mark Zuckerberg-alike Jesse Eisenberg lead Emma Stone and Woody Harrelson through the zombie apocalypse, running into Bill Murray along the way.

The TV series will pick up where the film left off, with the original creative team on board to help create the series.

