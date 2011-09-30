YouTube hits earn Mortal Kombat a reboot

A Mortal Kombat web video that became a huge hit on YouTube has netted the director the chance to reboot the famous gaming franchise for the silver screen.

Kevin Tancharoen converted a script from Oren Uziel into an eight minute unauthorised short called Mortal Kombat: Rebirth, proving that the fighting game could make a return to cinemas and that he could cut it as a director of action films.

A web series called Mortal Kombat: Legacy followed which started in April this year, with the stars of the original – including Jeri Ryan – reprising their roles and garnering big audiences.

Fatality!

The success of those two offerings has now led to New Line signing up Tancharoen and Uziel for a new Mortal Kombat movie.

The gaming franchise made its debut in 1995 and performed well, but a series of flops on TV and cinema have followed.

It remains to be seen if this manages to catch the attention in the same way as the freely available shorts managed, but it will be interesting if the internet has served as the best possible trailer to reboot a franchise.

Via Deadline