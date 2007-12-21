Yahoo shows its 'finds of the year'

Yahoo Search has launched its annual campaign designed to highlight the most creative website in the UK. The company is now appealing for users to vote for the People's Choice category which will be announced in January.

The web giant says there's a bit of everything in this year's selection of sites, from Park at My House which helps you find an affordable parking space to Eat the Seasons, a compendium of cooking tops and advice from across the UK.

We're not usually huge fans of 'site of the year' awards, but Yahoo highlights some genuinely good websites - the likes of which seem to have been a rarer find this year.

However, we're not that convinced by some of the sites in the weird and wonderful category. A webcam in front of a fishbowl anyone? (And one that's been around for years, at that.)