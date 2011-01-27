Yahoo nabs more online exclusive football content

Andy Gray and Richard Keys' replacements were a little different

Yahoo has announced it has teamed up with the League Managers Association to offer exclusive interviews with football managers through its site.

Yahoo has already got online rights to Premiership highlights but this new deal with the LMA will offer managerial insight with interviews from Premier league honchos and also online question and answer sessions.

All of this content will be hosted on a microsite called 'The Dugout'.

Cutting a dash

The first manager up to the challenge of answering questions from the great unwashed is Robert di Matteo who, according to Yahoo, is "cutting a dash" as West Bromwich Albion manager.

"The LMA is delighted to have signed a partnership with Yahoo," said Richard Bevan, CEO of the LMA.

"Working with a brand with such a global presence and reach is significant for the LMA.

"The association and its members look forward to delivering some unique, compelling content and insight into management across the leagues for Yahoo's football fans."

If you fancy asking Matteo and other managers a question, then head over to Yahoo Sport.