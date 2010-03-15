XXX porn domain still being considered

The .xxx domain is still being considered, according to reports, with the Global Internet Oversight Agency looking into whether creating the new domain would be a good thing for the web.

Currently, pornographic websites have the same suffix as normal sites – so we are told – but there are calls for porn on the internet to get its own domain, so parents and the like can easier block sites.

The problem with the idea, though, is that it will be voluntary, so sites hosting pornographic content would still be allowed to carry a .com address.

And then there's the fact that adding a .xxx to porn sites would make them easier to find. Not that finding pornographic sites on the internet is too much of a problem at the moment (so we are told).

The porn identity

A 70-day consultation process has been started by ICANN (the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers). Considering the committee has already said no to the .xxx name three times in the past, it doesn't look to plausible that it will ever happen however.

In rather blunt terms, ICANN CEO Rod Beckstorm said that "there's a lot of complex issues" surrounding the .xxx domain.

