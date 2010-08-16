WikiLeaks: We will not be threatened by the Pentagon

WikiLeaks to release the rest of its war documents

Whistle-blowing website WikiLeaks is standing firm in its fight against the Pentagon, with spokesperson Julian Assange saying that the site will not tolerate threats from the US' department of defense.

Speaking to the Associated Press at an event in Stockholm, Assange said that the remaining 15,000 war documents the site has in its possession will be released.

"This organisation will not be threatened by the Pentagon or any other group," said Assange.

"We proceed cautiously and safely with this material."

Innocents taken out

Assange did, however, explain that some of the documents would be redacted, with names of "innocent parties who are under reasonable threat" taken out.

This was one of the main criticisms of the release of the first batch of 76,000 war reports, that the documents were said to contain information that could put informants at risk.

As for when the documents will be released, Assange explained: "It should be approximately two weeks before that process is complete.

"There will then be a journalistic review, so you're talking two weeks to a month."

The release of war documents by WikiLeaks has been seen as one of the worst ever breaches of military information for the US.

