Twitter Music app for iOS receives new charts and genres

The Twitter #Music app for iOS has received its first update since launching back in April, adding some features that have been available through the Twitter #Music website.

The Charts section for the app sees the biggest overhaul, with a new genre filter including Alternative, Country, Dance, Electronic, Folk, Hip-Hop, Metal, Pop, R&B, and Rock.

Also part of the Charts section, Superstars, Unearthed and Hunted has been added alongside the old Popular and Emerging options.

While there is still no sign of an Android app yet, iOS users will get bug fixes with the update, as well as the ability to authenticate Rdio in-app rather than having to go through a browser.

Via: The Next Web

