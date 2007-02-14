South Koreans master the e-Valentines

South Koreans are opting for video messaging over the traditional chocolates and flowers this Valentines Day. The country has been enjoying a surging popularity with user generated content (UGC) websites. Daum.net - similar to YouTube - is one of the most popular.

One tech-savvy 25-year-old woman told Reuters : "My video is the only one existing in the world, and lasts longer than chocolates. It's very special."

"Young people like to propose or deliver love using a new method, not in a traditional way," said Daum.net's marketing manager Yoon Jung-ha. "They consider self-made digital content as the smart way to deliver their love."

While the South Koreans might be leading the trend, YouTube has a number of Valentines messages of its own - though probably not as imaginative as those from the South Koreans.