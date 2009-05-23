Pope delivers Facebook and iPhone apps

Mere months after getting his online toes wet with a new channel on YouTube, Pope Benedict has gone even more Web 2.0 on us with a Facebook presence and an iPhone application.

The Vatican is using the various platforms to deliver messages from the Pope to Catholics around the world, primarily through video and audio from Vatican Television Center and Vatican Radio.

As well as the simple one-way broadcasts, there are also options to share details with friends on the same platform, including 'virtual postcards' on Facebook.

So far, the various papal offerings on Facebook and the iPhone are available in eight languages with more promised in future.

As 24 May is World Communications Day, let's hope the Pope doesn't take this Sunday off from delivering his message.