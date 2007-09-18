Plan your UK/Ireland trip with Yahoo

Yahoo has launched its Yahoo Trip Planner for the UK and Ireland.

You can use the interactive website to share your travel experiences and favourite spots with others, or to get inspiration for new trips from the archive of recommendations and tips left by others.

Way to go Yahoo!

Yahoo Trip Planner for UK & Ireland so far has around one million users per month, and the archive of personal travel recommendations is growing all the time. The website incorporates existing Yahoo products such as photo sharing website Flickr, as well as Yahoo Travel Guides and Yahoo Maps.

You can plan your trip on an interactive map, add notes and reviews on your destinations, include hotel and points of interest information, and create photo journals. These experiences can be shared with friends, family and the rest of the Yahoo Trip Planner community.