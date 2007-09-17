Innovative Powerset search to rival Google

With Google completely dominant in the online search market, competitors are having to come up with ever-more innovative ways to compete. We've seen Cha-Cha offering you a real-life search assistant, and now Powerset has launched its own interesting search tool.

Powerset is designed to enable you to search the web by using conversational language instead of a collection of keywords.

Bye bye keywords

"Our unique innovations in search are rooted in breakthrough technologies that take advantage of the structure and nuances of natural language, says Powerset. "Using these advanced techniques, Powerset is building a large-scale search engine that breaks the confines of keyword search.

"By making search more natural and intuitive, Powerset is fundamentally changing how we search the web, and delivering higher quality results."

You can take part in public testing over at the Powerset site, or read more about this story at Reuters.