Hands on: Google+ review

Google has made its big move into social networking. Only we've been here before, several times over. Google Buzz, Google Wave, Orkut, Google Profile, Jaiku, Google Friend Connect and Dodgeball – all have been Google products that have had variable degrees of success.

So why is Google bothering? Because it needs social more than ever to better target us with ads and search results. Indeed Google is losing any grip it had on the real-time internet. Facebook and Twitter have become so strong, while in the field of IM, voice and video it's Microsoft that has built on the success of MSN and Windows Live with its acquisition of Skype.