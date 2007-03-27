Firefox add-ons site gets revamped

Mozilla has upgraded its Firefox Add-ons website, which contains thousands of free extensions and themes for the open source web browser.

Firefox Add-ons now includes user reviews and ratings for add-ons, as well as improved search tools and wider support for non-English languages. New tools and resources for developers - such as detailed information regarding creating, supporting and distributing add-ons to Firefox users - have also been inserted.

"This new website helps to encourage and manage the development of more great add-ons for Firefox, and enables users to customise their browsing experience to make Firefox their own," said Mike Shaver, director of ecosystem development at Mozilla.

Some seven million Firefox users currently have add-ons installed on their web browser, Mozilla said.