Facebook looking to buy Opera web browser?

It's all go over at Facebook HQ with IPO strife, Instagram buyouts, rumours of

smartphone creation

and now reports that the company wants to buy its own web browser.

Pocket-Lint says that the social network has its eye on the Opera browser, which has carved out a niche on Apple and Android mobile devices, but is also available on Mac and PC computers.

Facebook is cash rich, following its stock exchange offering, and acquiring a browser would allow it to push its own functionality through plug-ins and toolbars.

It would also enable the company to compete with the likes of Apple's Safari and Google Chrome rather than rely on those browsers to push traffic to the Facebook.com desktop and mobile sites.

Potential buyers

The report's "trusted source" didn't offer further information on the sums of money involved or the timescale for a possible bid.

The Next Web followed up the report and says Opera Software, which owns the browser, is currently taking to potential buyers.