Safari: 1m copies in the wild after 48 hours

More than 1m people downloaded Safari for Windows in the first 48 hours

More than 1 million copies of Apple's Safari for Windows web browser were downloaded during its first 24 hours of availability, Apple has said in a statement . The public beta of Safari for Windows was made avaliable on Monday evening.

By releasing a Windows-based version, Apple is looking to boost use of its own web browser. It hopes that more website developers will develop websites that work with Safari.

Apple claims Safari for Windows is the fastest web browser available for PC users. The company says it loads web pages up to twice as fast as Internet Explorer 7 , and up to 1.6 times faster than Firefox 2 .

Yesterday, Apple updated the Safari for Windows beta to version 3.0.1 . The new version patches some of the security flaws that were discovered in the software soon after launch.

