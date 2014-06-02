ARM to open CPU design center in Taiwan, focus on IoT and wearables

Cambridge-based chip designer ARM has announced plans to open its first CPU design center in Asia by the end of 2014.

Announced at Computex 2014, ARM said that the center will be built in Hsinchu, Taiwan and will be used to design its Cortex-M processors designed for Internet of Things (IoT), wearables and embedded applications.

It will initially house between 40-50 staff and will scale up as demand for wearables and IoT devices increases, VR-Zone reports.

In a statement, ARM CEO Simon Segars said that the centre's location was ideal due to it positioning the company close to "key semiconconductor and ecosystem partners and high-caliber local engineering talent." The company also plans to scout local universities for talent to fill it.

Speaking to TechRadar Pro in May, Noel Hurley, Deputy general Manager of ARM's CPU Group, said that China-based tech companies are ramping up innovation in order to compete and serve the needs of the region's vast consumer base.