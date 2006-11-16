AOL unveils latest AIM

The latest version of AOL' s instant messaging program features offline messaging, conversation logging and message-forwarding to mobile phones.

AIM 6.0 lets people send messages to offline users to receive later, and allows people to log and save conversations. The service also includes a new mobile control panel that lets users manage mobile alerts and forward instant messages to their mobile phones once they log off.

In AIM 6.0, AOL has doubled the number of contacts users can have in their buddy list to 1,000 from 500 and provided deeper integration with AIM Pages , AOL's social networking service. Anna Lagerkvist