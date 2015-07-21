Twitter is teaching us how to combat online abusers

Twitter has had a problem dealing with user harassment for a long time - ex-CEO Jack Costolo himself said that the site "sucks" when it comes to combating trolls - but the service has just taken a big step in the right direction.

The new 'Safety Center' is an online portal that offers an easy-to-navigate list of Twitter's safety services, so that anyone on the receiving end of abuse can take the right course of action.

There aren't any new tools here, just answers to questions and guidance on how to deal with different problems. The page breaks down information for teenagers, families and educators, offering advice on how to make certain parts of your profile private, and how to report anyone who's sending you abusive messages.

Some of the language is a little bit painful to read. For example: "Twitter is a thrilling place for teens. You can follow celebrities close enough to step on their digital heels. You can be the first of your friends to make a gif that goes viral."

Still, any steps to make the environment safer are more than welcome. For its next trick, let's hope Twitter can introduce some effective tools for taking on the trolls.