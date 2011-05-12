Tag brands and celebs with updated Facebook photo system

Yes, we're sure Coca Cola really needs the extra publicity

Facebook has updated its photo tagging system, allowing users to tag brands and celebrities' official Facebook pages in their snaps.

The social network has also given the tagging interface a little makeover, opting for a black box instead of blue – big news.

With the new system, brands will be able to keep an eye on any photos they're tagged in, as well as report any misuse of tags – we're sure Sony would complain if you tagged an LG TV as a Sony one, for example. Or if you tagged a leaky sieve as a PS3.

Free marketing

You'll have to be a fan of said brand or dodgy '90s celeb in order to tag them in your photos – better get 'friending' your best celeb spots, eh?

There's no real benefit to you personally tagging anything other than your friends at present – you'd essentially be giving these brands free advertising – but there's potential for the system to be used in promotions and competitions in the future.

Facebook's new tagging system is rolling out as we speak.