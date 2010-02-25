Trending

Spotify dips into video with Jimi Hendrix exclusive

By Internet  

Bleeding Heart cover free to view

Spotify and Hendrix link up
Spotify has made tentative steps into the world of music videos, with an exclusive video of Jimi Hendrix's previously unreleased cover of Bleeding Heart.

Driected by Julien Temple – he of Glastonbury fame – the video is taken from a Hendrix performance comped on to footage of Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.

The video is a precursor to a live album which will be released 4 March and exclusively to Spotify Premium users.

This is the first time Spotify has dabbled in video content, but we have a sneaking suspicion it won't be the last.

The real story here, though, is the video is a taster of what to expect from the live album, available just to premium subscribers.

Expect to see more of these Spotify Premium exclusives – as this is one way Spotify will drag its 'free' audience into its subscription model.

