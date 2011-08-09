Skype 5.3 adds Lion support and HD video calling

Skype has added support for Mac OS X Lion and HD video calling to Skype 5.3 for Mac.

It means that Skypers can send and receive HD quality video, provided their callers are using an HD webcam and they're enjoying broadband speeds of at least 1.5Mbps.

The new software has been built to work with recently released Mac OS X Lion, but is compatible with OS X all the way back to Leopard so older Mac users shouldn't be afraid to install the update.

King of the jungle

Despite being bought by Microsoft earlier this year, Skype still seems pretty committed to arch-nemesis Apple's platforms, having released Skype for iPad just last week.

The VoIP company has also recently announced a tie-in with Facebook to allow video calls through the social networking site.

The new Lion-powered Skype 5.3 is available to download from Skype now.

