President Obama finally gets his own Twitter account

Must be a quiet day for the 44th President of the United States, because he's just signed up for a Twitter account. This is in addition to the @BarackObama account opened in 2007, which is mostly used by Obama's campaign team.

"Six years in, they're finally giving me my own account," jokes the President with his first and so far only tweet. Let's hope he's chosen a secure password and set up two-step verification - it's likely that the new account will become a serious target for hackers.

The account "will serve as a new way for President Obama to engage directly with the American people" says the White House press release, confirming that POTUS himself will be composing tweets and pushing them out.

Presumably he'll give the handle over to his successor in 2016. President Obama's next step could be to follow in the footsteps of Tim Cook and sign up on Weibo - it would help improve diplomatic relations with China if nothing else.