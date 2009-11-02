Mozilla announces Firefox 3.6 Beta 1 for download

Mozilla has announced the arrival of Firefox 3.6 Beta 1 for download, introducing several new features to the web browser.

Although the majority of the tweaks are minor, Mozilla has made improvements which will make web developers, add-on developers and users happy.

While Mozilla wants you all to have a play with the Beta, it does note that "this release is considered to be stable [but] it's not a fully completed product so there may be some rough edges visually and with the user experience."

Changes

The list of changes is as follows:

Users can now change their browser's appearance with a single click, with built in support for Personas

Firefox 3.6 will alert users about out-of-date plug-ins to keep them safe

Open, native video can now be displayed full screen, and supports poster frames

Support for the WOFF font format

Improved JavaScript performance, overall browser responsiveness and start-up time

Support for new CSS, DOM and HTML5 web technologies

For more details, point your (presumably Firefox) browser to the Mozilla Blog.

Or, if you are feeling feisty, you can download the Beta here.