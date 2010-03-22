Microsoft UK starts Facebook fan page for Bing

Microsoft has launched the official Facebook fan page for its Bing search engine.

Following a first post on Friday, the site has picked up 22 fans at the time of writing, although the first attempts at publicising it have only just started in earnest.

"The official Bing UK fan page has launched," tweeted the official Bing UK Twitter account.

A US fan site for Bing has more than half a million members, so the UK Bing Facebook fan page has some way to go

Google dominance

With Google hugely dominant in UK search, Microsoft will be pushing hard to win back market share.

The Bing search engine has won praise, but faces the difficult task of converting the UK public.

Will a Facebook fan page help? Only time will tell.