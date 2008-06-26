Microsoft looking for iconic images of Britain

We nominate: The Churchill Dog, Helen Mirren and Viz

Microsoft's Live Search has launched an appeal to find Britain's most important images - with the likes of Blackpool Tower, red phone boxes and Routemaster buses all likely to be included.

The Iconic Britain microsite will serve as the host for the images, which Microsoft hopes to collate from the general public's submissions.

Microsoft have rolled out various celebrity judges, including Joanna Lumley who said: "It will be thrilling and fascinating to see the diverse range of ideas the nation has about Britain."

Visually stimulated

Microsoft's Cynthia Crossley – who is the UK director of Live Search believes that the photos will get us all thinking (and presumably using the under-subscribed rival to Google's search).

"Images are a huge part of everyday life and we're visually stimulated everywhere we go," she said.

"This campaign will let the public search Live Search's vast image database to create a digital gallery of the best and most popular British images for people all over the UK to enjoy."