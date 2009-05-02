Trending

Latest Google staffers are a herd of goats

Grazing animals called in to keep the grounds in order

Google actually rents goats to do its dirty work

We all know Google likes to style itself as a bit 'out there' in spite of its heft and power, but hiring goats to work at its HQ? Surely not.

The bizarre new residents at the Googleplex are genuinely working - in fact, the herd of 200 goats is grazing the grounds free of weeds and brush. Apparently, the eco-sensitive firm wanted a cleaner option to using machines.

Manure benefit

Instead of using petrol-engine lawnmowers, the company rents the goats from a firm called California Grazing for a week at a time, also benefitting from their natural fertilising effect on the land.

Google's Dan Hoffman explained the rest: "The goats are herded with the help of Jen, a border collie. It costs us about the same as mowing, and goats are a lot cuter to watch than lawnmowers."

Wonder if they get to sample the famous Google canteen at lunchtime though?

