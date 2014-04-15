Google: we're reading your emails but it's for your own good

Google has updated its terms of service to explicitly state that it's scanning emails, and explain how it does so.

In a new paragraph inserted into its terms of service Google explains that it sifts through emails to provide users with customised results and advertisements.

"Our automated systems analyze your content (including emails) to provide you personally relevant product features, such as customized search results, tailored advertising, and spam and malware detection," reads the paragraph.

"This analysis occurs as the content is sent, received, and when it is stored."

Checking it out

Google told TechRadar in a statement: ""We want our policies to be simple and easy for users to understand. These changes will give people even greater clarity and are based on feedback we've received over the last few months."

Google has recently been batting away lawsuits from disgruntled privacy pundits due to not being more explicit about its behaviour.

Its defence is that Gmail users signed the terms of service when making an account, and therefore they've already opted in.

Basically, the message is: suck it up.