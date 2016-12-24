Google's Santa Tracker is up and running

If you've been wondering about the strange familiarity of music when you are doing your weekly shop, and an unusually heavy amount of people wearing red and white hats then we're happy to reveal that this is because it's nearly Christmas - and that means the annual Google Santa Tracker is here.

Yep, every year we bring you the news that Google is allowing you to keep an eye on just where Father Christmas' sleigh is parked up, and keep tabs on how many presents he has delivered.

And even better you can follow all of this on the internet at https://santatracker.google.com/.